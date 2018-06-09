NBA Finals: Series recap, times, schedule, matchups, TV channels, live stream
The Warriors swept the Cavs for their third title in four years
The Warriors are NBA champions once again.They swept the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals with a 108-85 Game 4 victory. They've won their third title in four years behind the efforts of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Durant won his second straight NBA Finals MVP and this victory is Curry's third championship ring. The two have helped turn the Warriors into a true dynasty.
LeBron James on the other hand averaged 34 points, 10 assists, and 8.5 rebounds for the series despite playing with a broken hand. He was individually incredible, but his efforts weren't enough to get a single game off the Warriors. Cleveland now enters the offseason with a big question. Will James stay, or is he going to explore free agency elsewhere?
NBA Finals Schedule
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 (OT)
- Game 2 from Oakland: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85
