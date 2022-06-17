Now that the Golden State Warriors have done the hard part in capturing their fourth ring after beating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, it's time to celebrate. The Warriors announced that they will hold their championship parade Monday, June 20 through the streets of downtown San Francisco. The parade is expected to start at 11:20 a.m. PT on a 1.04 mile route.

Per the Warriors:

"The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff."

Though the Warriors are no stranger to throwing parades with this being the franchise's fourth title in eight years, this will be the fist time the parade is held in San Francisco since the team relocated back there from Oakland in 2019. This is Golden State's seventh championship overall, breaking a tie with the Chicago Bulls for third-most titles in franchise history. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are tied with the most at 17 apiece.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors went from having the worst record in the league two years ago to champions again after beating the Celtics in six games. Stephen Curry earned his first Finals MVP award after averaging 31 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Golden State to another title.

Parade coverage will be available to watch live on NBCSports Bay Area starting at 9:30 a.m. PT.

