Zion Williamson intends to stay with Pelicans his entire career, confident they can win NBA title as soon as next season

The New Orleans Pelicans lost a franchise player in Anthony Davis when he was traded (per his request) to the Los Angeles Lakers last month. but they may have landed another one in the NBA Draft in Zion Williamson. If this year's No. 1 overall pick has his way, he will get to remain with the Pelicans for the entirety of his professional career.

"Personally, I've always told myself I want to stay with one team," Williamson said in an interview with Complex. "Growing up, I loved what Kobe did and Dirk did, and I think if anybody's a Michael Jordan fan, they kinda erase the Wizards thing. He still did very well there, but at the end of the day, I don't think people look at it from the business point of view. Some people want to stay with one team but they get traded. My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career, but if something happens, I wouldn't leave because I hate the place. It's just the business."

Not only does Williamson have long-term aspirations for his new franchise, he also has high expectations, as he thinks that the new-look Pelicans are capable of competing for an NBA title.

"Me being confident in my teammates, I would say I think the ceiling is [a] championship," Williamson said. "But I have to be realistic about this. I have high expectations for us, but you gotta see how we're gonna work. I think we are going to work, but it does take time to adjust to each player -- knowing what they like to do, finding out their tendencies. So I think the quicker we find out those things, I think we have a very high ceiling."

In fact, Williamson says the Pelicans could win a championship as soon as next season.

"Yeah, we can win it. I think everybody has that on their minds. View it as just one ball -- whoever can put the ball through the hoop more times will get the most points, and that's who wins. Get the most stops -- just gotta see who wins. I try to look at it from that point of view and not from who's on which team. Any given night, I learned it in college, you can lose a game."

Sure, a skeptic could say that Williamson is being young and naive in his comments, and ask what else he's supposed to say at this point in his career. Plus, we're clearly getting ahead of ourselves, as Williamson has yet to even play in a regular-season NBA game. But, Williamson was also the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James for a reason, as he is uniquely driven -- and immensely talented -- and he could potentially be one of the rare stars that is able to remain with one franchise over the course of his career, if he so chooses. Let's just let him get some games under his belt first.