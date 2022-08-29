Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr and head coach Ron Rivera provided encouraging updates after Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery in Washington D.C. on Sunday night.

"Surgery went great!" Robinson wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "Thanks for the prayers! God is great!"

Robinson, who was shot twice in the leg, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Sunday night. After visiting Robinson, Rivera tweeted that Robinson was in "good spirits" and that Robinson was thankful for everyone's thoughts and prayers. Rivera provided more positive information about Robinson's status during a press conference Monday.

"We had an opportunity to visit with him last night, which was really a relief and kind of cool, because he was in a really good place," Rivera said (via NBC Sports Washington). "The doctors were very positive with him and he was positive as well."

Rivera said doctors are optimistic about Robinson's recovery and his ability to come back and play this season. However, Rivera noted this is a fluid situation and that there will be further discussions about whether or not Robinson needs to go on the Non-Football Injury list, per The Washington Post. If that happens, Robinson will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

"We'll go on," Rivera said, "and when he's ready and healthy, we'll welcome him back."

Robinson was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and was expected to have lots of playing time in Washington, possibly earning the role as the top running back.