Davante Adams' agents have dismissed the growing narrative that a trade regarding their client is in the works. Adams, though, has left the door open for a possible reunion with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams, who is currently under contract with the Raiders, says that he is committed to Las Vegas and feels good about the team's prospects in 2024. But if a trade was to occur, Adams would want to be sent to a team that employs his former quarterback.

"I'll answer it like this. If I'm going to be reunited with anyone, it would be with Aaron," Adams said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast. "I'm locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team. As far as I know, they feel good about me. And if that ever changes ... obviously, we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.

"The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing. I already know what's that like, which is similar to why I came here and reunited with Derek [Carr] because I have familiarity with it. ... And it helps when they're the best to ever play the game, which is how I feel, and he's given me the opportunity to show the world what I can do."

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

While he clearly thinks the world of Rodgers, Adams has high hopes for his current quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, who showed promise during his rookie season after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo in the starting lineup. Adams feels that O'Connell will have more success this season while playing inside an offense that wasn't created for Tom Brady, which was the case last year under then-coach Josh McDaniels, Brady's longtime OC in New England.

"I do believe in Aidan, and I think he's going to be able to feel a lot more comfortable," Adams said. "We've just got to keep working, just like with me and Aaron."