The New York Giants approach the 2024 NFL season with Daniel Jones returning under center. It's no secret, however, that the club seriously pursued a new quarterback this offseason. HBO's latest episode of "Hard Knocks" goes a step further, revealing head coach Brian Daboll heartily approved a potential trade up for Jayden Daniels, who ultimately went No. 2 overall to the rival Washington Commanders in the draft.

"Have you guys seen enough that you would trade up for him?" Giants general manager Joe Schoen can be seen asking fellow decision-makers in a pre-draft meeting.

"Daniels?" Daboll responded. "I would."

Others in the room can be heard echoing Daboll's approval, while team owner John Mara is portrayed as more hesitant, telling Schoen in a separate clip that "if we are about to pull this deal off, I'm gonna have palpitations." It's unclear if Mara's comments are in direct response to a potential Daniels move.

Schoen was upfront with reporters ahead of the draft about the possibility of New York spending a first-round pick on a quarterback, despite public endorsements of Jones. The team was also seen in "Hard Knocks" exploring a potential deal with the New England Patriots, presumably with North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye as the target; Maye ended up going No. 3 to the Patriots in the draft, right after Daniels.

Jones, meanwhile, admitted after the draft he "wasn't fired up" to learn the Giants sought to replace him, but acknowledged it's "part of [the business] at this level." He's looking to reclaim the team's trust while returning from a torn ACL and turnover-ridden 2023 season, his first after landing a $160 million contract.