The New York Giants are approaching the 2024 NFL season with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. But Jones admitted to reporters Thursday he didn't think too highly of the club's reported interest in other signal-callers ahead of April's draft.

"I mean, I wasn't fired up about it," Jones said with a smile. "But you know, I think that it's part of [the business] at this level, and like I said, what I can do is focus on myself and getting healthy, playing the best football I can play -- [the football] that I know I'm capable of playing. That's my job, and that's what I'm gonna do."

The Giants did not draft a quarterback this year, but general manager Joe Schoen spoke openly about the possibility of selecting one beforehand. Reports ahead of and during the first round, meanwhile, indicated the team was especially interested in North Carolina's Drake Maye, who went No. 3 overall to the New England Patriots. Asked if the Giants' apparent exploration of Maye and/or other prospects gives him added motivation for 2024, Jones downplayed the issue.

"I'm always motivated," he said. "I consider myself a really driven guy. ... It's part of it, but I'm fired up we got [wide receiver] Malik [Nabers], and I'm looking forward to getting to work."

Jones, who helped guide the Giants to a playoff appearance in 2022, is under contract through the 2026 season, thanks to a $160 million extension signed last offseason. The former No. 6 overall pick missed all but six games in 2023 due to a torn ACL suffered in November, and he's working into the club's current offseason programming on a "day-to-day" basis.