Daniel Jones fully plans to be the Giants' starting quarterback when New York faces the Vikings in Week 1. Jones said as much Thursday. Jones has been making positive strides as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 of last season.

"No, I don't have any doubt about it right now," Jones said of his Week 1 availability, via ESPN.

As New York ushers in this year's round of organized team activities, the veteran quarterback has participated in 7-on-7 drills. On Thursday, head coach Brian Daboll noted that he's been encouraged by Jones' progress, but did note that the team will be taking it slow with their starting signal-caller.

"He looks good," said Daboll, via Fox Sports. "I mean, we're not putting him in some team stuff, but he's making progress. That's why we've got him in 7-on-7."

When asked specifically if he believes that Jones will be ready for the start of training camp, Daboll added, "Yeah, we'll take it day by day. If he can do more, we'll put him in more."

The fact that Jones is participating in 7-on-7s does seem to indicate that he's on track to take on a greater workload and possibly be a full-go by the time training camp rolls around.

The 2024 season could prove to be a critical one for Jones. This offseason, New York reportedly flirted with the idea of taking a quarterback high at the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they elected to draft LSU receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Jones' future is concrete. The 26-year-old does not have any guaranteed money left on his contract after the 2024 season, which could allow New York to explore its options next offseason if Jones has an underwhelming campaign.

For his career, Jones is 22-36-1 as the Giants starter.