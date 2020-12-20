Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 0-13; Los Angeles 9-4

What to Know

This Sunday, the New York Jets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.23 points per contest. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. If the 9-6 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 40-3, which was the final score in New York's tilt against the Seattle Seahawks last week. New York was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 23-3. One thing holding the Jets back was the mediocre play of QB Sam Darnold, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 132 yards on 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams took their game against the New England Patriots last Thursday by a conclusive 24-3 score. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to RB Cam Akers, who picked up 171 yards on the ground on 29 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Akers has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Jets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 9-4 while New York's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 0-13. We'll see if the Rams' success rolls on or if New York is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 17-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.