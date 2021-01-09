Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Washington

Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; Washington 7-9

What to Know

The Washington Football Team will duke it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at FedEx Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington will be hoping to build upon the 16-3 win they picked up against Tampa Bay when they previously played in November of 2018.

Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 20-14 victory. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from DE Chase Young, TE Logan Thomas, and WR Terry McLaurin. QB Alex Smith ended up with a passer rating of 119.40.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers strolled past the Atlanta Falcons with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 44-27. Tampa Bay got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was QB Tom Brady out in front passing for four TDs and 399 yards on 41 attempts.

Special teams collected 14 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington comes into the contest boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 212.1. As for Tampa Bay, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only ten on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Tampa Bay in the last seven years.