The New York Rangers' goal differential got a massive boost over the weekend en route to making franchise history with dominant wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators.

On Saturday, the Rangers dominated the Penguins 6-0 in a battle of Metro Division foes. Less than five minutes into the game, Mika Zibanejad started what would become a 48-hour scoring bonanza.

Saturday's dominating win also featured a connection that the Rangers hope will continue to grow: Patrick Kane found former and current linemate Artemi Panarin on a beautiful passing play that sparked memories of their brilliance in Chicago.

As good as the offense was against Pittsburgh, goaltender Igor Shesterkin turned in a sparkling performance to earn the shutout. He saved 3.44 goals above expectation and made some jaw-dropping stops like this one.

Roughly 24 hours after taking the Pens behind the woodshed, the Rangers shelled the Predators, 7-0.

In that game, the Blueshirts equaled their goal total from Saturday -- in just one period. The Rangers dropped six goals on the Predators in the first period alone.

K'Andre Miller was the big star against Nashville, as he became the first Rangers defenseman to notch four points in a single period, one of which was a well-executed 2-on-1 tally.

Miller also scored New York's sixth goal of the period, which tied the franchise record for goals in a single period.

Going back to the third period of Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins, the Rangers have now scored 15 consecutive goals. That ties a franchise record set by the 1948-49 team.

If the Rangers can score first in Tuesday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, they will break a team record that has stood for 74 years.

After making some splashy moves to bolster their top-six ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Rangers are starting to look like an offensive juggernaut with the playoffs just a few weeks away.