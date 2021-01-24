Five members of Brazilian soccer club Palmas were killed in a plane crash Sunday morning, the team announced. A small plane that was carrying four players and the team president crashed while taking off ahead of a Brazilian cup match. President Lucas Meira, along with players Lucas Praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari were killed in the accident. The pilot of the plane was also killed.

"The plane took off and crashed at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association," the club said. "We regret to report there are no survivors."

Palmas are a fourth-tier club in Brazil. The plane was heading to Goiania, a trip of about 500 miles, for a match on Monday.

In 2016, Chapecoense -- a first-division team in Brazil -- lost nearly their entire team when the plane that was taking them to Medillin, Colombia crashed.