The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris takes place on July 26, but the men's soccer tournament gets underway two days earlier with eight group-stage matches. Only three of the 16 participating nations have won a gold medal, with host France accomplishing the feat in 1984. Argentina, who are coming off their second straight Copa America championship, won back-to-back gold medals in 2004 and 2008, while 2020 silver medalists Spain achieved Olympic glory in 1992. Brazil, who won the bronze medal in 2008, took home the silver in 2012 and captured the gold in each of the last two Olympic Games, failed to qualify for this edition of the competition.

Mexico, who won gold in 2008 and bronze in 2020, also are absent, leaving an easier path for the rest of the field. The latest 2024 Olympics odds list France as +200 favorites, while Argentina are +240 and Spain are +260. Morocco are +1200, while the United States and Japan both sit at +2200. Before locking in any 2024 Summer Olympics futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit.

Top 2024 Summer Olympics predictions

Eimer is avoiding the United States, who haven't medaled at the Olympics since taking both silver and bronze in 1904. The Americans are making their first appearance in the Summer Games since 2008, when they went 1-1-1 during group play to place a disappointing ninth in the tournament. They have advanced to the knockout stage just once since the men's competition was restricted to players under the age of 23 beginning in 1992, finishing fourth in 2000 after losing to Chile in the bronze medal game.

The U.S. earned a trip to Paris by going 6-1-0 in the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship but have won just four of their 15 Olympic matches since 1992. They have a fighting chance to qualify for the quarterfinals since they reside in a group that includes New Zealand and Guinea. But the other member is France, whom the Americans face in their opener, meaning they likely will need to defeat the two weaker clubs in order to advance to a potential matchup against Argentina in the quarters.

"This is a team that is riddled with problems, both on and off the pitch, and for the better part of the last decade has continued to underperform," Eimer told SportsLine. "Manager Marko Mitrovic has picked a relatively good squad, but this still is a club that appears a bit broken and out of shape."

2024 Summer Olympics men's soccer odds

France +200

Argentina +240

Spain +260

Morocco +1200

Japan +2200

United States +2200

Egypt +2500

Paraguay +2500

Ukraine +2500

Mali +3500

Guinea +6000

Israel +6000

Uzbekistan +8000

Iraq +10000

New Zealand +15000

Dominican Republic +25000