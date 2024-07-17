The Inter Miami CF Herons will look to rebound from a five-goal loss in their last match when they battle the Toronto FC Reds in a key MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Herons (14-4-5), who are second in the East with 47 points, one out of first, are coming off a 6-1 loss to first-place Cincinnati on July 6. The Reds (8-13-3), who are eighth with 27 points, defeated Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Saturday. This will be the first of two meetings this season between the sides, and first since Inter Miami's 4-0 win on Sept. 20, 2023. Lionel Messi (ankle) will miss this match for Miami.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC money line: Inter Miami -130, Draw +300, Toronto FC +320

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC over/under: 2.5 goals



MIA: The Herons have outscored their opposition 51-37 this season

TOR: The Reds are 2-7-3 on the road in 2024

Why you should back Inter Miami

One of the players who has stepped up recently is forward Leonardo Campana. He is third on the team with five goals in 20 matches, including 11 starts, with one assist on 29 shots, including 12 on target. Over the past five matches, he has 11 shots, including four on target. In a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on June 19, he scored a goal on five shots, including three on target.

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has also played well of late. He is tied for fifth on the team with three goals and has added two assists. In a 2-1 win over Charlotte on July 3, he scored a goal, while registering two shots with one on target. He has taken 15 shots on the year, including six on net, with eight of those coming in the past five games. The 19-year-old is in his second season with the club and has five goals in 42 league matches.

Why you should back Toronto FC

Helping lead the Reds is forward Federico Bernardeschi of Italy. In 21 appearances, all starts, the 30-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists. He has taken 76 shots, with 26 on target. Over the past five matches, he has a goal and 15 shots, including three of those on target. His goal came in a 2-1 loss at Atlanta on June 29.

Another key component to the Toronto FC offense is 33-year-old forward Lorenzo Insigne of Italy. He had an assist in the 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday, and had another in the 2-1 loss at Atlanta. In 16 appearances, including 12 starts this season, Insigne has scored four goals and added five assists. He has also taken 39 shots, including 13 on target. He is in his third season with the Reds.

