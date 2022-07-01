LAFC can strengthen its case as the best team in MLS when the club squares off against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver. After beating FC Dallas on Wednesday night, LAFC (11-3-3) now has 36 points, which is the most in the league and seven points more than second place Real Salt Lake. The Black and Gold are unbeaten in their last five matches. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps (6-3-8) sit in 11th place in the 14-team Western Conference with 21 points. They are coming off a 0-0 draw against the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the +109 favorite (risk $100 to win $109) in the latest LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the Whitecaps the +230 underdog. A draw is priced at +270, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in your Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 106-79 in his last 185 soccer picks, returning more than $2,800 for $100 bettors.

Now, Sutton has broken down LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps from every angle. Here are the MLS odds and betting lines for LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps:

LAFC vs. Vancouver spread: LAFC -0.5 (+100)

LAFC vs. Vancouver over-under: 2.5 goals

LAFC vs. Vancouver money line: Los Angeles +109, Vancouver +230, Draw +270

LAFC vs. Vancouver picks:



Why you should back LAFC

The Black and Gold are the highest-scoring team in the league. Steve Cherundolo's men have scored an MLS-best 35 goals this season, three more than the next best team, Montreal. Carlos Vela leads the team with six goals and three assists. Colombian forward Cristian Arango has performed well also, recording four goals and two assists. Left winger Brian Rodriguez has two goals and two assists.

In addition, LAFC faces a Vancouver club that has struggled defensively this season. The Whitecaps have conceded 28 goals this season. Just five MLS teams have allowed more.

Why you should back the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps are playing their best soccer of the season. After going 1-6-1 in their first eight matches of the MLS season, the Whitecaps have won eight of their past 12 games in all competitions and have 17 points over their last nine league matches. They have moved within two points of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In addition, Vancouver has been formidable at home. Since returning to BC Place last August, the Whitecaps have lost just two of their 16 home MLS matches (while winning 11 times and drawing three times). The Whitecaps have collected 36 points at home in that time, more than any other team in MLS.

How to make Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC picks

Sutton has broken down this matchup from every angle. He is leaning under 2.5 goals (+115).

So who wins Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC?