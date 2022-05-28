The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will see two of the most prestigious clubs in the world battling for European supremacy. The match takes place on Saturday and will pit La Liga champion Real Madrid against FA Cup champion Liverpool F.C. With 13 Champions League titles, Real Madrid is the winningest team in UCL history, while Liverpool's six championships are the third-most. These squads last faced off over two legs in the 2021 UCL quarterfinals, when Real advanced with a 3-1 aggregate win. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

The match will kick-off at 3 p.m. ET and Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Liverpool vs. Real Madrid odds. The underdog, Real Madrid, is +260, while a regulation draw is priced at +270. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid date: Saturday, May 28

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to the match, you need to see the Champions League final picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 81-61 in his last 142 soccer picks, returning over $2,500 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals scored for a -140 payout. Both teams won domestic titles this season thanks to similar offensive strengths, as each club is equipped with multiple players who can find the back of the net. Real Madrid scored 12 more goals than any other team in La Liga this year and striker Karim Benzema's 15 goals topped all goal-scorers in the Champions League.

Liverpool racked up 94 Premier League goals this year, which is the fourth-most in the 130-year existence of the club. Mohamed Salah led the EPL in scoring for the third time in his career, while Liverpool also scored multiple goals in 11 of its 12 UCL games.

While Liverpool allowed just 0.68 goals per match in the EPL and Real allowed only 0.82 goals per game in La Liga, each team is allowing more than one goal per match in the Champions League 2022. Nine of Real Madrid's 12 Champions League games have exceeded 2.5 goals, while the same happened in seven of Liverpool's 12 matches.

