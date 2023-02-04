Real Madrid take on RCD Mallorca on Sunday needing to cut the five-point gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona as soon as possible. Obviously, much will depend upon Barca's result at home to Sevilla later on that day but Carlo Ancelotti's men at least have the chance to cut the gap to a provisional two points if they can win on the island. Real are unbeaten in their last five across all competitions and head off for the FIFA Club World Cup after this one while Mallorca have lost three of their last four.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 5 | 8:00 a.m. ET Location: Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Palma de Mallorca, TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Mallorca +400; Draw: +250; Real -138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Mallorca: Jose Copete is banned for this one so Giovanni Gonzalez could come in for Javier Aguirre's men. Tino Kadewere will hope to start after a positive substitute outing in the loss to Cadiz while Lee Kang In and Vedat Muriqi should also get the nod from the off.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Real: Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy miss out again while Eder Militao will likely join them after picking up an injury against Valencia CF. David Alaba could be back after calf trouble but Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were also injury concerns after the Valencia win. Eden Hazard now has a left knee injury too and will miss out. Dani Carvajal should be reinstated in the starting XI which could also apply to Aurelien Tchouameni. Federico Valverde might also be restored to the lineup with Marco Asensio also vying for involvement.

Prediction

Despite a few absences, Real should still have too much for Mallorca here. The hosts do not see many goals in their games and are generally tough to beat at home but Real Betis, Sevilla and Barca have all managed it this season. Pick: Mallorca 0, Real 2.