Manchester United can clinch a top-four spot in the English Premier League standings and a spot in next season's Champions League when they host Chelsea on Thursday at Old Trafford. The Red Devils enter the match in fourth place in the EPL table with 69 points, three points ahead of fifth-place Liverpool. Manchester United need only one point from their final two matches to secure the club's first Champions League appearance since the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Chelsea are 12th in the table with 43 points.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. On May 13 he correctly called Manchester United to beat Wolves and for the game to stay Under 3.5 goals.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester United vs. Chelsea from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Chelsea spread: Manchester United -0.5 (-175), Chelsea +0.5 (+135)

Manchester United vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Chelsea money line: Manchester United -175, Chelsea +440, Draw +320

MUN: David de Gea leads the EPL in clean sheets (17)

leads the EPL in clean sheets (17) CHE: The Blues rank fourth in the EPL in goals against (42)

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have been outstanding at home this season. Since the opening day loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7, Manchester United are unbeaten in 16 league matches at Old Trafford, winning 13. The club's only other defeat at home this season came at the hands of Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

In addition, Manchester United face a Chelsea team that has struggled. The Blues have only one win in their last 11 games across all competitions and have been outscored 20-9 over that time. They also have lost nine of 18 matches on the road this season.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league. Led by 38-year-old defender Thiago Silva, Chelsea have allowed just 42 goals this season. Only Manchester City (31), Newcastle (32) and Manchester United (41) have given up fewer.

In addition, Chelsea have a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team in goals with seven. He has 19 career goals in 89 career appearances with the Blues, and 55 career goals in his senior career.

