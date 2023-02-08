untitled-design-14.png
Getty Images

The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

  • Leeds United @ Manchester United
  • Current Records: Leeds United 4-10-6; Manchester United 13-5-3

What to Know

Manchester United is 3-0-1 against Leeds United since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET at Old Trafford. Man United won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (5-1 and 4-2) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City three weeks ago, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Manchester United's win lifted them to (third place with 42 points) while Leeds United's loss dropped them down to (17th place with 18 points). Allowing an average of 1.83 points per game, Leeds United hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

How To Watch

  • Who: Manchester United vs. Leeds United
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Old Trafford
  • TV: USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -215; Draw +340; Leeds +550
Featured Game | Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Spread
Moneyline
Total
MAN
-1.5
+125
BET NOW
-225
BET NOW
o2.5
-155
BET NOW
LEE
+1.5
-160
BET NOW
+600
BET NOW
u2.5
+122
BET NOW
DRAW
+340
BET NOW

Series History

Manchester United won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.

  • Feb 20, 2022 - Manchester United 4 vs. Leeds United 2
  • Aug 14, 2021 - Manchester United 5 vs. Leeds United 1
  • Apr 25, 2021 - Manchester United 0 vs. Leeds United 0
  • Dec 20, 2020 - Manchester United 6 vs. Leeds United 2