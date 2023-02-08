The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Manchester United

@ Current Records: Leeds United 4-10-6; Manchester United 13-5-3

What to Know

Manchester United is 3-0-1 against Leeds United since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET at Old Trafford. Man United won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (5-1 and 4-2) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City three weeks ago, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Speaking of close games: Leeds United lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

Manchester United's win lifted them to (third place with 42 points) while Leeds United's loss dropped them down to (17th place with 18 points). Allowing an average of 1.83 points per game, Leeds United hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Manchester United vs. Leeds United When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Manchester United -215; Draw +340; Leeds +550

Series History

Manchester United won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.