Two of the sides from the 2018 quarterfinals meet when Croatia battle Belgium in a Group F matchup on Thursday at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium need to win or they will head home, following a disappointing start to the tournament. The Belgians lost 2-0 to Morocco on Sunday after beating Canada 1-0 in the opener. Croatia, meanwhile, blasted Canada 4-1 after tying Morocco 0-0 on Nov. 23. The Croatians will advance with a win or a draw.

The match from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Croatia and Belgium are both +165 (risk $100 to win $165) in the latest Croatia vs. Belgium odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5. Before locking in any Belgium vs. Croatia picks, you need to see the World Cup predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven soccer simulation model.

Belgium vs. Croatia spread: Croatia -0.5 (+160)

Belgium vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Croatia money line: Croatia +165, Belgium +165, Draw +225

CRO: Croatians are 11-8-5 in 24 all-time World Cup matches

BEL: Belgians' best finish was third at the 2018 World Cup

Why you should back Croatia

The Croatians have a number of goal scorers, led by forward Ivan Perisic. The 33-year-old has scored 32 international goals in 118 appearances for Croatia. He has also been a prolific goal scorer throughout his professional career, which began in 2008. In 570 professional matches, Perisic has 139 goals. Last season in Serie A for Inter Milan, he scored 10 goals in 49 matches. He plays for Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League this year.

Captain Luka Modric can still produce when needed. The 37-year-old has 23 goals in 157 international appearances. He is a mainstay for Real Madrid of La Liga, and has played for them since 2012. In 18 matches this season, Modric has five goals. In 454 appearances for the club, he has 36 goals, and is nearing 100 total for his career.

Why you should back Belgium

The Belgians are also looking to ride the momentum of their success in the last World Cup, when they placed third. After losing 1-0 to France in the semifinals, they rallied to defeat England 2-0 in the third-place match. One of the leaders of that team was forward Romelu Lukaku, who scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup. In 103 appearances for the team, Lukaku has registered 68 goals. He is also a striker for Inter Milan of Serie A, on loan from Chelsea of the Premier League. In five matches for Inter Milan, he has two goals. Lukaku, who missed the 2022 World Cup opener with a thigh injury, made an appearance in the loss on Sunday.

Also helping power the team is forward Michy Batshuayi, who has registered 27 goals in 50 international appearances. He has scored two World Cup goals during his time on the national squad, including one this year, the game-winner over Canada. Batshuayi, who has played professionally since 2010, is a member of Fenerbahce of Super Lig. In 13 appearances this season, he has eight goals. Since turning pro, he has scored 146 times in 401 matches. See which team to pick here.

