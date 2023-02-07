A meeting with Tottenham in the fifth round awaits the winner when Sheffield United host Wrexham in a fourth-round replay match in the FA Cup on Tuesday. The sides met on Jan. 29 in Wales and battled to a 3-3 draw as John Egan scored the equalizer for Sheffield United in the 95th minute. The Blades posted a 2-0 victory against Millwall in the third round while the Red Dragons have defeated Oldham Athletic, Farnborough and Coventry City after getting past Blyth Spartans in the qualifying round.

Kickoff at Bramall Lane is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Blades are the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Sheffield United vs. Wrexham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Red Dragons are +650 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +350 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham money line: Blades -260, Red Dragons +650, Draw +350

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham over/under: 2.5 goals

Sheffield United vs. Wrexham spread: Blades -1.5 (+110)

SU: The Blades have allowed fewer than two goals in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions

WRX: The Red Dragons have scored at least three goals in five of their last eight overall games

Why you should back Sheffield United

The Blades are in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, posting eight wins and three draws since dropping a 1-0 decision to Rotherham United on Nov. 8 in the EFL Championship. The side is seeking its fifth overall FA Cup championship and first since 1925. Egan kept their hopes alive in the first matchup against Wrexham as the 30-year-old defender became the fifth player to record a goal for Sheffield United in the competition.

Forward Oli McBurnie and midfielder Oliver Norwood also scored in that contest, while forward Daniel Jebbison and midfielder Jayden Bogle scored in the third-round victory over Millwall. The Blades have yet to receive a goal in the tournament from Iliman Ndiaye, who is tied for sixth in the EFL Championship with 10 and shares second place with seven assists. McBurnie is second on the Blades with nine goals in 21 matches after failing to score in 28 games last season.

Why you should back Wrexham

The Red Dragons have gone 20 matches without a loss across all competitions as they've recorded 16 victories and four draws since falling 1-0 to Notts County in Oct. 4 in National League play. The team is led offensively by Paul Mullin, who is first in the tournament with seven goals and second in the National League with 20. The 27-year-old forward has scored in each of Wrexham's FA Cup matches as well as their 3-2 triumph over Blyth Spartans in the qualifying round replay.

Mullin recorded a brace in the Red Dragons' 3-0 win against Oldham Athletic in the second round and followed with a hat trick in their 4-1 victory versus Farnborough. Midfielder Thomas O'Connor, who netted the lone goal in Wrexham's first qualifying-round meeting with Blyth Spartans, has converted in each of the team's last two matches in the tournament. Forward Sam Dalby and midfielder Elliot Lee also have scored two goals apiece while Scottish midfielder James Jones tallied in the first encounter with Sheffield United.

