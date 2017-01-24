2017 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top 100 prospects led by Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi and Dansby Swanson

Let's face it: Any endpoint for this sort of thing is arbitrary. The reason it's 100 is because that's something of an industry standard.

There is no endpoint for the torment, though. I could go 100 deep on pitching prospects alone and still feel like I left someone -- or more like a dozen someones -- out.

Every ranker has his own criteria. Some emphasize upside. Others certainty. You'll find those who favor a stat line to a scouting report and vice versa. But me? I'm a Fantasy Baseball writer, and so when in doubt, I lean toward the player most likely to contribute this year.

Proximity, in other words. That's my tiebreaker, and you'll see it applied mostly toward the end of the list, when I can highlight only a couple dozen of the many, many prospects who warrant consideration.

So while we call them "the top 100 prospects" because that's the most marketable name for them, they're really more like "the 100 prospects Fantasy Baseball owners need to know."

You know?

Seeing as so many variables, some of them conflicting, contribute to a player's placement on this list, I've rated each one's 2017 impact according to the following scale:

10 - opening day lock

9 - pencil him in

8 - fighting this spring

7 - sooner than later

6 - midseason hopeful

5 - second-half reinforcement

4 - September call-up

3 - if he moves fast

2 - only in an emergency

1 - not a chance

A player who's low in the rankings despite scoring an 8 or 9 on the scale has a lower chance of becoming an All-Star, maybe, but a higher chance of getting drafted in a single-season league. And those who score less than 5 on the scale, regardless of ranking, are best left for long-term keeper leagues.

As for qualifications, anyone who's eligible for Rookie of the Year is also eligible for this list. Normally, it's determined by at-bats or innings pitched, but a player can also lose his rookie status by spending too many days on the active roster, which is the case for a handful of would-be prospects. Sorry, A.J. Reed fans.

Let's get to it.

1. Yoan Moncada, 3B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .294 BA (405 AB), 15 HR, 45 SB, .918 OPS, 72 BB, 124 K

Major-league stats: .211 BA (19 AB), 1 2B, .513 OPS, 1 BB, 12 K

The Mike Trout of infield prospects looked overmatched in his first taste of the big leagues last year, so he'll have to wow in spring training to crack the opening day roster.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

2. Andrew Benintendi, OF, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (372 AB), 9 HR, 16 SB, .910 OPS, 39 BB, 39 K

Major-league stats: .295 BA (105 AB), 2 HR, 1 SB, .835 OPS, 10 BB, 25 K

Already entrenched as the Red Sox left fielder, Benintendi is just a power spike away from fulfilling his Andrew McCutchen profile, boasting excellent contact skills and plus plate discipline.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 10

3. Dansby Swanson, SS, Braves

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .275 BA (411 AB), 9 HR, 13 SB, .787 OPS, 50 BB, 84 K

Major-league stats: .302 BA (129 AB), 3 HR, 3 SB, .803 OPS, 13 BB, 34 K

The face of the rebuilding Braves has evaluators seeing Derek Jeter, which is mostly high praise but also a nod to his lack of a standout tool and need to hit for average consistently to rank among the Fantasy elite.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 10

4. Alex Reyes, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4.96 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 1/3 IP, 32 BB, 93 K

Major-league stats: 1.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46 IP, 23 BB, 52 K

Control remains an issue for Reyes, but he dominated major-league hitters anyway in his first taste late last year and would appear to have the inside track on a rotation spot this spring.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

5. Lucas Giolito, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: low Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 115 1/3 IP, 44 BB, 116 K

Major-league stats: 6.75 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 21 1/3 IP, 12 BB, 11 K

The Adam Eaton trade doesn't happen if Giolito doesn't take a step back last year, but he smoothed out his control issues at Triple-A, putting together a 2.17 ERA over seven starts, and retains an ace profile.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

6. Tyler Glasnow, SP, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 116 2/3 IP, 68 BB, 144 K

Major-league stats: 4.24 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 23 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 24 K

Like Alex Reyes only without a strong debut to hang his hat on, Glasnow nevertheless has a bright future as an elite bat-misser, using his 6-foot-8 frame to maximize the extension on his delivery and make his 97-mph fastball appear even faster.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

7. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (552 AB), 6 HR, 30 SB, .778 OPS, 52 BB, 96 K

Albies' raw numbers don't jump out at you, but when you consider where he's doing it and at what age, you get a sense of how special he could be. As with Dansby Swanson, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

8. Josh Bell, 1B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .295 BA (421 AB), 14 HR, .850 OPS, 57 BB, 74 K

Major-league stats: .273 BA (128 AB), 3 HR, .775 OPS, 21 BB, 19 K

Bell finally showed a glimpse of the power that his physique would suggest is a foregone conclusion, and if he continues to grow into those broad shoulders of his given how advanced he is otherwise, we're talking elite production.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

9. Jose De Leon, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 86 1/3 IP, 20 BB, 111 K

Major-league stats: 6.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 IP, 7 BB, 15 K

In terms of pure talent, De Leon isn't quite on the level of Alex Reyes or Tyler Glasnow, but he shows similar strikeout ability without all the control issues and should have an easier time breaking in with the always forward-thinking Rays.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

10. J.P. Crawford, SS, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .250 BA (472 AB), 7 HR, 12 SB, .688 OPS, 72 BB, 80 K

Crawford's exceptional plate discipline for a player so athletic would seem to portend greatness, but his offensive development appears to have stalled in the upper levels. However, he could go the Francisco Lindor route and blow up on arrival.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

11. Franklin Barreto, SS, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (479 AB), 11 HR, 30 SB, .763 OPS, 36 BB, 94 K

Barreto is another projectable talent looking to make that final leap power-wise and a safer bet than J.P. Crawford to do so, but by the time he does, he likely won't be a shortstop anymore, giving him a higher threshold to meet offensively.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

12. Clint Frazier, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (463 AB), 16 HR, 13 SB, .782 OPS, 48 BB, 122 K

Two steps forward, one step back for Frazier, whose strikeout rate climbed back into untenable territory with his late-season promotion to Triple-A. However, he's progressing steadily enough to earn a call later this year and still offers transcendent bat speed.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

13. Austin Meadows, OF, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: short-season Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .266 BA (308 AB), 12 HR, 17 SB, .869 OPS, 33 BB, 67 K

The ninth pick in the 2013 draft had an off year in terms of batting average, which buys him some time to develop more as a power hitter before breaking into Pittsburgh's crowded outfield. He's like a higher-variance Andrew Benintendi.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

14. Bradley Zimmer, OF, Indians

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .250 BA (468 AB), 15 HR, 38 SB, .790 OPS, 77 BB, 171 K

In terms of power, speed and on-base ability, Zimmer might be the closest the Indians have come to replicating Grady Sizemore. If you played Fantasy Baseball a decade ago, you'll know that is high praise, but he does have a strikeout issue to overcome.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

15. Luke Weaver, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1.30 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 83 IP, 12 BB, 92 K

Major-league stats: 5.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 36 1/3 IP, 12 BB, 45 K

Weaver's 2016 went from being nearly derailed by a broken wrist to putting him on the map as a pitching prospect with ratios that suggest he's much too good for the minors, but he'll have to wait his turn behind Alex Reyes.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

16. Brendan Rodgers, SS, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .281 BA (442 AB), 19 HR, .821 OPS, 35 BB, 98 K

Because of hitting prowess and future home venue, Rodgers earns frequent comparisons to Troy Tulowitzki and may well come close offensively, but he still has ample opportunities to fail as a shortstop before reaching the majors.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

17. Gleyber Torres, SS, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (478 AB), 11 HR, 21 SB, .775 OPS, 58 BB, 110 K

The reigning Arizona Fall League MVP is still more projection than production at this point, but the consensus is that the Yankees nabbed a middle-of-the order shortstop for a stud closer only to turn around and re-sign said closer. Shrewd.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 3

18. Lewis Brinson, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .268 BA (406 AB), 15 HR, 17 SB, .773 OPS, 21 BB, 87 K

Brinson's 2016 was a far cry from his breakout 2015, when he had the third-best OPS in all the minors, but he actually bettered that number after coming over in the Jonathan Lucroy deal and still offers 30-30 upside.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

19. Willy Adames, SS, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (486 AB), 11 HR, 13 SB, .802 OPS, 74 BB, 121 K

Yet another shortstop prospect who promises more offense than he has delivered so far, Adames is beginning to stand out for his walk rate and could inspire a normally conservative Rays front office to move aggressively with him.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

20. Josh Hader, SP, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 IP, 55 BB, 161 K

Hader looked like he'd cruise to the majors with a 0.95 ERA at Double-A, but a 5.22 ERA in the Pacific Coast League, hitter's paradise though it is, showed he needs to sharpen his command before auditioning to become the Brewers ace.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

21. Eloy Jimenez, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .329 BA (432 AB), 14 HR, .901 OPS, 25 BB, 94 K

The top prospect of the 2013 international class took a big step forward in production at a stage when he isn't even supposed to be sniffing the big leagues, which suggests he could vie for the top spot on this list someday.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

22. Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (503 AB), 11 HR, 18 SB, .779 OPS, 40 BB, 94 K

Devers is still waiting for his Eloy Jimenez-level breakthrough, but he did hit .333 with an .932 OPS from July 1 on and has yet to convince scouts he won't become an Adrian Beltre-like hitter someday.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

23. Victor Robles, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 19

Where played in 2016: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .280 BA (421 AB), 9 HR, 37 SB, .798 OPS, 32 BB, 77 K

Right now, Robles stands out mostly for his blazing speed and advanced approach, but he's young enough and athletic enough to develop home run power. The Nationals' preference to trade Lucas Giolito should count for something.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

24. Francisco Mejia, C, Indians

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .342 BA (407 AB), 11 HR, .896 OPS, 28 BB, 63 K

If Mejia's inclusion in the Jonathan Lucroy deal that never was hadn't put him on the map, his 50-game hitting streak between two stops would have. This Victor Martinez clone should stick behind the plate.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 3

25. Amed Rosario, SS, Mets

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .324 BA (479 AB), 5 HR, 19 SB, .833 OPS, 40 BB, 87 K

Rosario's greatest strength is his defense, which is why his Fantasy ranking trails his real-life ranking, but so far in his minor-league career, he has come closer to Francisco Lindor-level production than Lindor ever did.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

26. Francis Martes, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 1/3 IP, 47 BB, 131 K

Martes has gone from no-name Jarred Cosart bounty to elite pitching prospect in a matter of two years, working his way up to a 97-mph fastball to go along with a nasty curveball, but he still needs time to build up his innings.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

27. Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (432 AB), 9 HR, 32 SB, .798 OPS, 50 BB, 81 K

The younger brother of Preston Tucker is vastly more talented (which explains why he was drafted fifth overall in 2015), and his most promising skill, power hitting, hasn't even begun to manifest yet.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 3

28. Nick Senzel, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: .305 BA (243 AB), 7 HR, 15 SB, .982 OPS, 32 BB, 49 K

Senzel's experience at the University of Tennessee could put the second overall pick on the fast track, especially if subsequent stops up the minor-league ladder continue to reinforce the Scott Rolen comparisons.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

29. Brent Honeywell, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 2.34 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 115 1/3 IP, 25 BB, 117 K

If poor control and an incomplete arsenal are the most common pitfalls for developing pitchers, Honeywell's 1.9 walks per nine innings over three minor-league seasons and five competent pitches, including a screwball, should give him a leg up.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

30. Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: .299 BA (117 AB), 3 HR, 3 SB, .915 OPS, 16 BB, 22 K

If he hadn't torn his ACL one month into his professional career, the 11th overall pick in 2016 might be right there with Nick Senzel on the fast track. But Lewis looked every bit like a middle-of-the-order bat in the 30 games he did play.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

31. Corey Ray, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .239 BA (243 AB), 5 HR, 10 SB, .678 OPS, 23 BB, 58 K

Ray, drafted fifth overall last year, is even more athletic than Kyle Lewis, offering stolen base potential to go along with his home run potential, but his transition to professional ball wasn't exactly seamless.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

32. Anderson Espinoza, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 19

Where played in 2016: low Class A

Minor-league stats: 4.49 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 1/3 IP, 35 BB, 100 K

As much as they gave up for Chris Sale, the Red Sox may regret the Drew Pomeranz deal more despite Espinoza's production so far. Rarely does a pitcher so young boast an arsenal so complete (three pitches) and a fastball so electric (97 mph).

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

33. Cody Bellinger, 1B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (410 AB), 26 HR, .872 OPS, 60 BB, 94 K

Bellinger proved last year that his 2015 power breakthrough wasn't just a product of the heavy-hitting California League and is far enough along that the Dodgers may need decide between him and Adrian Gonzalez next year, dangling the other as trade bait.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

34. Ian Happ, 2B, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (488 AB), 15 HR, 16 SB, .810 OPS, 68 BB, 129 K

Having already bounced between second base and the outfield, Happ is working to become as versatile as Ben Zobrist and has a similar profile offensively, showing a keen batting eye to go with 20-homer power.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

35. Jorge Mateo, SS, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .254 BA (464 AB), 8 HR, 36 SB, .685 OPS, 33 BB, 108 K

Mateo didn't endear himself to the Yankees front office when he tried to dictate the terms of his promotion in July, incurring a two-week suspension, and seems destined for second base with Gleyber Torres on board, but he still profiles as a top-flight base-stealer with moderate power.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 3

36. Sean Newcomb, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 IP, 71 BB, 152 K

Owner of a fastball/curveball who invites Jon Lester comparisons, Newcomb has struggled with his control in the minors (as Lester himself did), but he did cut down to 3.2 walks per nine innings over his final seven starts, resulting in a 2.04 ERA.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

37. Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .306 BA (533 AB), 30 HR, .893 OPS, 22 BB, 115 K

Major-league stats: .371 BA (35 AB), 4 HR, 1.189 OPS, 1 BB, 5 K

Renfroe conveniently put up his best numbers ever in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but he treated his skeptics to a two-week power showcase upon getting the call in September, giving himself a chance to matter in Fantasy despite his poor plate discipline.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

38. Reynaldo Lopez, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 35 BB, 126 K

Major-league stats: 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 44 IP, 22 BB, 42 K

Lopez finally began to get the most out of his 100-mph fastball with five double-digit strikeout efforts, including one in the majors, last year, but it remains to be seen if the White Sox will commit to the smallish right-hander in a starting role as the Nationals had done.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

39. David Paulino, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 IP, 19 BB, 106 K

Major-league stats: 5.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 7 IP, 3 BB, 2 K

Paulino has a similar back story to Francis Martes, coming over to the Astros as a low-level nothing in exchange for Jose Veras and then ramping up his fastball and fleshing out his secondary arsenal to the point he's now a stud prospect. Build up those innings!

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

40. Mitch Keller, SP, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.35 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 130 1/3 IP, 19 BB, 138 K

Keller stuck the landing on his 2016 breakout with a 29-inning scoreless streak in which he averaged 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, but it's his control -- or really, his understanding that weak contact is better than a walk -- that sets him apart from other pitchers his age.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

41. Michael Kopech, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: short-season Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 56 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 86 K

Kopech clocked 105 a few times last year, which sounds like an injury waiting to happen over a starter's workload, but the White Sox were enticed enough to accept him as the second big piece back in the Chris Sale deal.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

42. A.J. Puk, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 32 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 40 K

Though he has collegiate experience, Puk may not be much further along than some of the high school pitchers selected in the first round last year, struggling to repeat his delivery with his 6-foot-7 frame. He has the stuff and arsenal to become an ace, though.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

43. Kolby Allard, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 19

Where played in 2016: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 95 K

An impending back surgery damaged Allard's stock heading into the 2015 draft, but he still went 14th overall, which gives you some idea of his upside. He certainly looked the part in his first extensive work last year.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

44. Jason Groome, SP, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 18

Where played in 2016: Rookie, short-season Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 6 2/3 IP, 4 BB, 10 K

Groome was arguably the best pitcher of the 2016 draft but slipped to the Red Sox at 12th overall because of signability concerns. Picks like these are how they can afford to be so fearless on the trade market.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

45. Yadier Alvarez, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Rookie, low Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 59 1/3 IP, 21 BB, 81 K

The Dodgers waited nearly a year to unveil the prize of the 2015 international class, and Alvarez lived up to the billing, making A-ball hitters look silly with a fastball that pushes triple digits and two swing-and-miss breaking balls.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

46. Jake Bauers, OF, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (493 AB), 14 HR, .789 OPS, 73 BB, 89 K

Moved to the outfield to keep him out of Casey Gillaspie's way, Bauers also had a banner year offensively, submitting a near one-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio with enough power improvement to suggest his debut isn't so far off.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

47. Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .270 BA (352 AB), 19 HR, .854 OPS, 47 BB, 98 K

Major-league stats: .179 BA (84 AB), 4 HR, .608 OPS, 9 BB, 42 K

Judge's massive home run potential and crippling strikeout propensity were both on full display in his first major-league trial last year. His enormous size gives pitchers plenty of strike zone to exploit outside of his wheelhouse.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

48. Erick Fedde, SP, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 121 IP, 29 BB, 123 K

The Nationals' latest Tommy John success story is shaping up to be the kind of pitcher they lost in Jordan Zimmermann last offseason, already demonstrating exceptional control as he builds up his workload for what's now a straight shot to the majors.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

49. Triston McKenzie, SP, Indians

Age (on opening day): 19

Where played in 2016: short-season Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 83 1/3 IP, 22 BB, 104 K

The most impressive part about McKenzie's performance is that he's underdeveloped physically, checking in at 6-feet-5, 165 pounds, so if a velocity jump accompanies the added bulk, we're talking a top-10 prospect.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

50. Manuel Margot, OF, Padres

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .304 BA (517 AB), 6 HR, 30 SB, .777 OPS, 36 BB, 64 K

Major-league stats: .243 BA (37 AB), 0 HR, 2 SB, .649 OPS, 0 BB, 7 K

Another player whose prospect standing is fueled mostly by his defense, Margot is at least in line for a big-league job already and a good enough contact hitter and speedster to profile as another Jose Ramirez, only without the versatility.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

51. Blake Rutherford, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 19

Where played in 2016: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .351 BA (114 AB), 3 HR, .986 OPS, 13 BB, 30 K

Rutherford was the 18th player drafted in 2016 but arguably the best hitter, falling only because of the bonus he'd command. He's an ideal No. 3 hitter whose left-handed swing should play well at Yankee Stadium.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

52. Willie Calhoun, 2B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .254 BA (503 AB), 27 HR, .788 OPS, 45 BB, 65 K

Though the home run total jumps out and certainly puts Calhoun in rare company among second basemen, the strikeout rate is his most impressive stat, suggesting he may have actually suffered from bad luck during his breakout 2016.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

53. Lourdes Gurriel, OF, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Did not play -- defected from Cuba

CNS stats (2015): .344 BA (218 AB), 10 HR, 8 SB, .967 OPS, 21 BB, 23 K

The younger brother of Yulieski Gurriel is kind of a mystery box right now, having no clear position and little in the way of a track record in Cuba. But he should settle in quickly at 23 and profiles as a everyday player somewhere on the diamond.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

54. Jesse Winker, OF, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Rookie, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .308 BA (393 AB), 5 HR, .804 OPS, 61 BB, 63 K

The power has come and gone for Winker over his minor-league career, calling his ceiling into question, but his eagerness to take a walk against less-than-major-league-caliber pitchers may have a great deal to do with it.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

55. Tyler O'Neill, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .293 BA (492 AB), 24 HR, 12 SB, .882 OPS, 62 BB, 150 K

With his short stature, bulging biceps and monstrous home runs, O'Neill look a lot like the Dan Uggla of outfielders (in a good way), and the way he cut down on his strikeouts last year en route to Southern League MVP honors has his stock on the rise.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

56. Mickey Moniak, OF, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 18

Where played in 2016: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (176 AB), 1 HR, 10 SB, .749 OPS, 11 BB, 35 K

The first overall pick in last year's draft has a long climb ahead of him and only a modest ceiling power-wise, but the hope is he's eventually another Michael Brantley-type hitter.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 1

57. Casey Gillaspie, 1B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (472 AB), 18 HR, .866 OPS, 80 BB, 117 K

Gllaspie has an easy path the majors given the Rays anemic offense, but as exclusively a first baseman, he has a high threshold to meet offensively and could use a little more power to go with his plate discipline.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

58. Dominic Smith, 1B, Mets

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (484 AB), 14 HR, .824 OPS, 50 BB, 74 K

Smith has made big strides as a power hitter the last couple years, giving him a chance to be more than just a James Loney clone, and the Mets could use a hitter like him to round out their all-or-nothing lineup.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

59. Kevin Newman, SS, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .320 BA (397 AB), 5 HR, 10 SB, .814 OPS, 43 BB, 36 K

Newman's contact rate should make him an asset in batting average and pad his production in leagues that penalize for strikeouts, but his lack of power puts a hard limit on his upside, making proximity and position eligibility the basis for his value.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

60. Robert Stephenson, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4.41 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 136 2/3 IP, 71 BB, 120 K

Major-league stats: 6.08 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 37 IP, 19 BB, 31 K

He may be closer than ever to securing a rotation spot, but statistically, Stephenson is moving backward, sacrificing strikeouts in a fruitless attempt to improve his command. He still has ace stuff, but he'll need a light bulb moment to capitalize on it.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

61. Isan Diaz, SS, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: low Class A

Minor-league stats: .264 BA (507 AB), 20 HR, 11 SB, .827 OPS, 72 BB, 148 K

Amid all the projectable talents at shortstop, Diaz's actual production stands out, but he's almost certainly not a shortstop long-term and, having just completed low A, has more opportunities to trip up on his path to the majors.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

62. Nick Gordon, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .291 BA (461 AB), 3 HR, 19 SB, .721 OPS, 23 BB, 87 K

Gordon's bloodlines may be inflating his stature a bit, because while he is stronger than half-brother Dee, he doesn't exactly profile as a power hitter and doesn't offer top-of-the-scale speed. He'll have to be a sum-is-greater-than-the-parts type to live up to the billing.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 3

63. Raimel Tapia, OF, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .328 BA (528 AB), 8 HR, 23 SB, .819 OPS, 27 BB, 61 K

Major-league stats: .263 BA (38 AB), 0 HR, 3 SB, .556 OPS, 2 BB, 11 K

Tapia's unorthodox two-strike approach (he goes into a deep crouch in order to shrink his strike zone) compromises his power potential but has also led to him hitting .317 over his minor-league career, which could translate to batting titles at Coors Field.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

64. Bobby Bradley, 1B, Indians

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: high Class A

Minor-league stats: .235 BA (485 AB), 29 HR, .810 OPS, 75 BB, 170 K

Bradley is the quintessential three-true-outcomes player, which is more acceptable for a major-leaguer than a 20-year-old at A-ball whose toughest competition is still ahead of him. Still, the OPS potential is awfully enticing.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

65. Sean Reid-Foley, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 115 1/3 IP, 38 BB, 130 K

A mechanical tweak turned a prohibitive weakness for Reid-Foley (control) into an asset, but more than anything, it gave him the latitude to showcase two swing-and-miss breaking balls, making him one of the best bat-missers in the minors.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

66. Tyler Jay, SP, Twins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 2/3 IP, 26 BB, 77 K

Jay is attempting to transition from college closer to professional starter and still needs to improve his pitch selection and sequencing (the expected growing pains for such a transition), but the former sixth overall pick is off to a promising start and has a nice fallback plan.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

67. Carson Fulmer, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 103 IP, 56 BB, 104 K

Major-league stats: 8.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 2/3 IP, 7 BB, 10 K

Fulmer, in contrast to Tyler Jay, may have to move to the bullpen because of his struggles to develop a third pitch, but he did make some strides toward the end of the year and offers enticing strikeout potential if he can figure it out.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

68. Robert Gsellman, SP, Mets

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3.99 ERA 1.25 WHIP, 115 IP, 31 BB, 88 K

Major-league stats: 2.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 44 2/3 IP, 15 BB, 42 K

From the sudden spike in velocity to the developing power slider to the untamed wall of hair bouncing off his shoulders, Gsellman has the look of another Jacob deGrom, and the Mets' newfound indecision over Zack Wheeler's role should have you wondering if pitching coach Dan Warthen has indeed done it again.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

69. Mitch Haniger, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 26

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .321 BA (458 AB), 25 HR, 12 SB, .999 OPS, 69 BB, 99 K

Major-league stats: .229 BA (109 AB), 5 HR, .713 OPS, 12 BB, 27 K

Haniger wasn't a complete nobody prior to last year, but whether a hitter-friendly environment or a new swing modeled after A.J. Pollock is more responsible for his age-25 breakout is something the Mariners will try to sort out this spring.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

70. Zack Collins, C, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Rookie, high Class A

Minor-league stats: .244 BA (131 AB), 6 HR, .831 OPS, 33 BB, 46 K

The 10th overall pick in last year's draft brings middle-of-the-order potential to the catcher position and is a polished hitter from his time at the University of Miami, but he'll still need some time to hone his defensive skills if he he intends to stick behind the plate.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

71. Amir Garrett, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 144 2/3 IP, 59 BB, 132 K

The former St. John's basketball player took his biggest step forward last year, compiling a 1.75 ERA in 13 appearances at Double-A, but he's still pretty raw for his age, leaning heavily on his fastball and struggling with his command.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

72. Andrew Toles, OF, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .331 BA (323 AB), 7 HR, 23 SB, .884 OPS, 20 BB, 51 K

Major-league stats: .314 BA (105 AB), 3 HR, 1 SB, .870 OPS, 8 BB, 25 K

Toles doesn't have the tidiest profile or backstory, having joined the Dodgers after a falling out with the Rays two years prior, but his tremendous bat-on-ball skills allowed him to speed through the minors and emerge in a left field platoon. The next Shane Victorino, perhaps?

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

73. Yulieski Gurriel, 3B, Astros

Age (on opening day): 32

Where played in 2016: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .250 BA (56 AB), 2 HR, .691 OPS, 2 BB, 15 K

Major-league stats: .262 BA (130 AB), 3 HR, .677 OPS, 5 BB, 12 K

Gurriel can't afford any development time and will need to show more power to stick in a deep Astros lineup, but his contact skills from his last year in Cuba, when he struck out just three times (to go along with 15 homers) in 174 at-bats, are clearly still intact.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 10

74. Chance Sisco, C, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .317 BA (426 AB), 6 HR, .833 OPS, 61 BB, 88 K

Rather than recommit to Matt Wieters, the Orioles signed Welington Castillo as a one-year bridge to Sisco, an exceptional contact hitter who has compiled a .323 batting average over four minor-league seasons and still has a chance to develop moderate power.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

75. Jeff Hoffman, SP, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4.02 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 118 2/3 IP, 44 BB, 124 K

Major-league stats: 4.88 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 31 1/3 IP, 17 BB, 22 K

After losing much of his development time to Tommy John surgery, Hoffman finds himself in the unfortunate position of having to learn on the job ... at Coors Field, which is a good way to squander his ace potential.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

76. Alex Verdugo, OF, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .273 BA (477 AB), 13 HR, .743 OPS, 44 BB, 67 K

Understanding of the strike zone is Verdugo's greatest asset right now, helping make him one of the youngest players at his level, but given his youth, he's still a good bet to develop 20-homer power, profiling as sort of an in-his-prime Andre Ethier.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 2

77. Domingo Acevedo, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 IP, 22 BB, 102 K

Acevedo has accomplished more than Dellin Betances had at the same stage of his career, but he does have workload concerns and, with his imposing size (6-6, 240) and overpowering fastball (peaking at 103 mph), could fall back as something similar.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

78. Dan Vogelbach, 1B, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (459 AB), 23 HR, .923 OPS, 97 BB, 101 K

Major-league stats: .083 BA (12 AB), 0 HR, .237 OPS, 1 BB, 6 K

The squatty Vogelbach is a Moneyball throwback who walks, homers and provides nothing defensively, but the offensive potential is enough for the Mariners to pencil him into the lineup heading into spring training.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

79. Tom Murphy, C, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .327 BA (303 AB), 19 HR, 1.008 OPS, 16 BB, 78 K

Major-league stats: .273 BA (44 AB), 5 HR, 1.006 OPS, 4 BB, 19 K

If not for the threat of pitch-framing extraordinaire Tony Wolters, Murphy would rank about 20 spots higher on this list, having already given reason to believe he can pull the Trevor Story trick of elevating a middling pedigree through Coors Field magic.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

80. Jharel Cotton, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 135 2/3 IP, 39 BB, 155 K

Major-league stats: 2.15 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 29 1/3 IP, 4 BB, 23 K

Cotton doesn't dazzle with pure stuff, but he throws a ton of strikes and generates swings and misses with a Bugs Bunny changeup. The Athletics' enormous ballpark could make a winner out of him.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 9

81. Stephen Gonsalves, SP, Twins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 2.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 140 IP, 57 BB, 155 K

The scouting reports have always lagged behind the numbers for Gonsalves, who doesn't have blow-you-away stuff, but he does have a four-pitch arsenal and deceptive delivery that has yielded about a 2.05 ERA over 130-plus innings in back-to-back years.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

82. Chance Adams, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 2.33 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 127 1/3 IP, 39 BB, 144 K

A reliever in college, Adams has a closer mentality, attacking hitters with a 97-mph fastball and wipeout slider, and so far it has yielded closer ratios. He has dominated, in other words, and so ranking him this low is really just an abundance of caution.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

83. Justus Sheffield, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 20

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3.09 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 125 1/3 IP, 53 BB, 129 K

Sheffield's inclusion in the landscape-altering Andrew Miller deal cements his place among pitching prospects, though his short stature and spotty control keep him a tier below the elites.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

84. Phil Bickford, SP, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where played in 2016: low Class A, high Class A

Minor-league stats: 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 IP, 42 BB, 135 K

Bickford's production has been a little better than Justus Sheffield's to this point, but not everyone is convinced he has a starter's arsenal. And because of a second failed drug test (for marijuana), he'll serve a 50-game suspension to begin 2017.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

85. Jorge Alfaro, C, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (404 AB), 15 HR, .783 OPS, 22 BB, 105 K

Major-league stats: .125 BA (16 AB), 0 HR, .301 OPS, 1 BB, 8 K

Alfaro has never much impressed me as a prospect, but his stock has held steady over the years and he has ascended to the point where his next step is the major-league roster. He'll offer some power at a weak position.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

86. Tyler Beede, SP, Giants

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 2.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 147 1/3 IP, 53 BB, 135 K

A two-time first-round pick with only so-so numbers thus far, Beede is kind of the anti-Chance Adams. He has worked hard to refine his two-seamer over the past few years, though, and began to see dividends with a 1.58 ERA over his final seven starts.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

87. Yohander Mendez, SP, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 2.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 111 IP, 41 BB, 113 K

Major-league stats: 18.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 3 IP, 2 BB, 0 K

Mendez's 2016 numbers may overstate his upside as mainly a two-pitch pitcher who works in the low 90s, but his one good secondary pitch, a changeup, is so good that he may not need more than a passable breaking ball.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

88. Jeimer Candelario, 3B, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (474 AB), 13 HR, .840 OPS, 70 BB, 99 K

Major-league stats: .091 BA (11 AB), 0 HR, .377 OPS, 2 BB, 5 K

Candelario would be competing for a job in most any other organization, but his path is clearly blocked in Chicago, where his tools aren't quite loud of enough to attract attention. His on-base skills could make him a poor man's Matt Carpenter.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

89. Ryan McMahon, 3B, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .242 BA (466 AB), 12 HR, .724 OPS, 55 BB, 161 K

After a year in the California League, McMahon had trouble adjusting to a more neutral environment, raising serious concerns about his bat-on-ball skills, but considering his eventual destination, he deserves a long leash as long as he still profiles as a regular.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 4

90. Matt Chapman, 3B, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .237 BA (514 AB), 36 HR, .847 OPS, 68 BB, 173 K

Chapman is a little too all-or-nothing for comfort, but at least his 36-homer season isn't another example of the Athletics' system-wide power mirage, having come mostly at neutral Double-A Midland.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 5

91. Brock Stewart, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1.79 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 121 IP, 19 BB, 129 K

Major-league stats: 5.79 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 28 IP, 12 BB, 25 K

Stewart had a Brandon Beachy-like breakthrough (I swear he was good once), coming out of nowhere to put up absurd numbers between three mostly hitter-friendly stops, but the Dodgers may be too deep in pitching to experiment with such a wild card.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

92. Chad Green, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 94 2/3, 21 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: 4.73 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 2/3, 15 BB, 52 K

The Yankees' own wild card also raised eyebrows with his 2016 performance and has a clearer path to a full-time gig than Brock Stewart, but he doesn't have the developed secondary arsenal and may wind up in the bullpen.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

93. Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Astros

Age (on opening day): 24

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .307 BA (423 AB), 10 HR, 34 SB, .836 OPS, 45 BB, 80 K

Major-league stats: .230 BA (100 AB), 4 HR, 0 SB, .724 OPS, 11 BB, 28 K

Hernandez distinguished himself from the Astros heap of toolsy outfielders system by cutting way down on his strikeouts, allowing his power/speed combo to see the light of day. But then the Astros spent the offseason making sure he doesn't.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7

94. Trey Mancini, DH, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .282 BA (546 AB), 20 HR, .815 OPS, 58 BB, 140 K

Major-league stats: .357 BA (14 AB), 3 HR, 1.471 OPS, 0 BB, 4 K

Mancini's major-league debut was a week for the ages, earning him the first crack at filling the Pedro Alvarez void this spring. But a jump in strikeouts after hitting .341 in 2015 calls his hit tool into question, suggesting maybe a Travis Shaw-like ceiling.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

95. Matt Strahm, RP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 102 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 107 K

Major-league stats: 1.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 22 IP, 11 BB, 30 K

Early returns suggest Strahm could continue the Royals tradition of dominant late-inning relief, but their rotation needs may win out this spring, testing both the depth of his arsenal and his reliance on pure velocity.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

96. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Phillies

Age (on opening day) : 24

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .281 BA (498 AB), 38 HR, .943 OPS, 71 BB, 125 K

You'd think hitting the second-most home runs of any minor-leaguer would speak for itself, but Double-A Reading is responsible for a number of prospect fakeouts over the years, making Hoskins' .270/.357/.496 road line a better assessment of his abilities. That's good enough to push Tommy Joseph, though.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

97. Dylan Cozens, OF, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .276 BA (521 AB), 40 HR, 21 SB, .941 OPS, 61 BB, 186 K

Cozens was the one minor-leaguer to out-homer teammate Rhys Hoskins last year, but seeing as 29 of those homers came at home, his breakthrough was even more a product of his environment. The former defensive lineman has size and athleticism if he can overcome his contact issues.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 6

98. Roman Quinn, OF, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 23

Where played in 2016: Rookie, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (308 AB), 6 HR, 36 SB, .823 OPS, 31 BB, 71 K

Major-league stats: .263 BA (57 AB), 0 HR, 5 SB, .706 OPS, 8 BB, 19 K

No mirages with Quinn, who profiles as more of a table-setter, though perhaps one best suited as a fourth outfielder since he lacks the contact skills of a Manuel Margot. On a rebuilding club, though, he could get the at-bats to matter, especially in Rotisserie leagues.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

99. Hunter Dozier, OF, Royals

Age (on opening day): 25

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .296 BA (486 AB), 23 HR, .899 OPS, 54 BB, 123 K

Major-league stats: .211 BA (19 AB), 0 HR, 1 2B, .549 OPS, 2 BB, 8 K

Dozier shortened his swing after a disastrous 2015, allowing him to tap into the offensive potential that made him a top-10 pick in 2013, but unfortunately, the power isn't enough to stand out in a park as big as Kauffman Stadium. That might confine him to a part-time role.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 8

100. German Marquez, SP, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 22

Where played in 2016: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 2/3 IP, 39 BB, 155 K

Major-league stats: 5.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 20 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 15 K

Marquez has the talent to overcome Coors Field, throwing 98 mph with two quality secondary pitches and solid control, but as with Jeff Hoffman, the Rockies don't do him any favors by rushing him while he's still figuring out how to miss bats.

Scott's 2017 Fantasy impact: 7