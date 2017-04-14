Guerra was called up to the majors from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Guerra posted two impressive appearances out of the Bees' bullpen, fanning six batters in just 3.2 innings pitched. He'll slot into a middle-relief role as a replacement for Daniel Wright.

