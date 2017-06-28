Angels' Huston Street: Pitches in seventh inning Tuesday
Street tossed a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Pitching in the seventh with a four-run deficit, Street retired Trayce Thompson, Mike Freeman and Chase Utley on a total of nine pitches. He has now turned in back-to-back perfect frames since returning from lat and triceps issues, but Street's role is unsettled, as is the case with the entire Angels bullpen. Perhaps the 33-year-old will work into the save mix eventually, but Blake Parker (who recorded the last save for the Angels), Cam Bedrosian, David Hernandez and Kenyan Middleton are all factors at the back end, and Bud Norris (knee) is inching closer to a return.
