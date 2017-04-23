The Angels designated Yates for assignment Sunday.

Yates was called upon in relief in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays in what was his team debut, but after serving up a pair of solo homers, the Angels determined they had seen enough from him. The lefty will report back to Triple-A Salt Lake in the likely event that he goes unclaimed off waivers. Brooks Pounders was recalled from Salt Lake in a corresponding move and will take Yates' spot on the 40-man roster.