Angels' Kirby Yates: Designated for assignment
The Angels designated Yates for assignment Sunday.
Yates was called upon in relief in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays in what was his team debut, but after serving up a pair of solo homers, the Angels determined they had seen enough from him. The lefty will report back to Triple-A Salt Lake in the likely event that he goes unclaimed off waivers. Brooks Pounders was recalled from Salt Lake in a corresponding move and will take Yates' spot on the 40-man roster.
