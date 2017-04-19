Maldonado reached base three times Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-2 win over Houston.

The Angels' catcher position looked like it was heading for a timeshare between Maldonado and Carlos Perez when both catchers were struggling during spring training. Things have changed since then, with the former getting off to a hot start (.294/.385/.324) and seizing the starting job. Maldonado is still providing nothing in the counting stat categories, but an empty batting average may be good enough for owners to roster in two-catcher formats.