Maldonado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is just handing Maldonado a routine day off after the 30-year-old catcher was behind the plate for the first two games of the series. Carlos Perez will handle catching duties in the series finale.

