Astros' Alex Bregman: Receives night off

Bregman is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With a .303/.410/.515 line over the Astros' past nine games, Bregman seems to be heating up after a sluggish start to the season, but he'll get a breather Wednesday. Marwin Gonzalez slots in at third base, batting seventh in the order.

