Jankowski will be promoted from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jankowski didn't fare well during his first taste of the majors, allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. He's had mixed results at Fresno, but will provide the Astros with some depth out of the bullpen temporarily. However, his stay with the big club may not last beyond Brad Peacock's paternity leave.