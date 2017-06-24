Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled Saturday
Jankowski will be promoted from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jankowski didn't fare well during his first taste of the majors, allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. He's had mixed results at Fresno, but will provide the Astros with some depth out of the bullpen temporarily. However, his stay with the big club may not last beyond Brad Peacock's paternity leave.
More News
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Dropped back down to minors•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Optioned after first win•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Earns win despite poor outing•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Recalled form Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: To be optioned under roster crunch•
-
Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Contract selected Monday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...