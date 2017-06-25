Gonzalez (oblique) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Gonzalez was a late scratch from Saturday's game due to tightness in his right oblique, and he will get another day off for the series finale. With the Astros' depth and a scheduled day off Monday, there is no reason to push the 28-year-old into the lineup card, and he should be considered day-to-day moving forward.