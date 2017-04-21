Madson fired a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Mariners and recorded a strikeout.

The veteran righty was used on back-to-back days for the third time this season and replicated his line from Wednesday's victory over the Rangers. Madson has been solid in a setup role thus far, notching a pair of holds and lowering his ERA to 1.50 with Thursday's effort. He's allowed just one run and one walk over his first six innings as well, and he could pick up the occasional save opportunity on days when Santiago Casilla is unavailable .