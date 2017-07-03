Blue Jays' Darrell Ceciliani: Transferred to 60-day DL
Ceciliani (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Miguel Montero, who the Blue Jays acquired in a trade with the Cubs on Monday. Ceciliani has been sidelined since May 18 with the shoulder injury, and while it's unclear how far along he is in the recovery process, the move to the 60-day DL means that he won't be eligilble to return until after the All-Star break. Once he's activated, Ceciliani may not have a reserve spot waiting for him in the Toronto outfield, so he could immediately be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
