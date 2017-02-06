Saltalamacchia will enter camp as the favorite to back up starting catcher Russell Martin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

This news contradicts another story from MLB.com that suggests A.J. Jimenez will be the team's backup. With the latter out of options, the Jays risk losing the 26-year-old Jimenez to waivers if they opt for Saltalamacchia on Opening Day. Saltalamacchia will be entering his 10th big league season and has a career .234/.309/.413 slash line. A savvy veteran he may be, but a fantasy asset he's not. Even if Saltalamacchia beats out Jimenez this spring, he won't be worth a roster spot in most formats if Martin remains healthy.