Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Returns to Toronto on one-year deal
Bautista agreed to a one-year contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
The Blue Jays recently emerged as the frontrunner for the veteran slugger's services, and Bautista will indeed head back north of the border for another season. The agreement includes a mutual option that could keep him in Toronto through the 2019 season.
