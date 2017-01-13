Vizcaino (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

He is resting his ailing shoulder this winter, but is expected to be ready for spring training. Vizcaino is expected to enter the year as a setup man, and could be in the mix for saves if Jim Johnson falters in the ninth inning.