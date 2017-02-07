Braves' Jace Peterson: Will have tenuous hold on 2B job to begin 2017
Peterson is expected to begin the season as the Braves' starting second baseman.
He didn't do much with his 350 at-bats last year, and with top prospect Ozzie Albies knocking on the door, Peterson's hold on the starting job at the keystone may only last until Albies clears the Super-2 deadline in May, which makes him a risky fantasy investment even as a late-round pick. Long-term, Peterson may have to transition to a utility role to keep his spot on the 25-man roster.