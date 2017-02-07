Peterson is expected to begin the season as the Braves' starting second baseman.

He didn't do much with his 350 at-bats last year, and with top prospect Ozzie Albies knocking on the door, Peterson's hold on the starting job at the keystone may only last until Albies clears the Super-2 deadline in May, which makes him a risky fantasy investment even as a late-round pick. Long-term, Peterson may have to transition to a utility role to keep his spot on the 25-man roster.