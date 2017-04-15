Braves' Julio Teheran: Gets win in home opener

Teheran (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

It wasn't his sharpest outing so far this season -- in fact, the two runs were the first he's given up through three starts -- but Teheran still threw 66 of 105 pitches for strikes and wound up as the pitcher of record in the Braves' first-ever game at SunTrust Park, their new home stadium. The righty will get a tougher test in his next start Wednesday at home against the Nationals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories