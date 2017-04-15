Braves' Julio Teheran: Gets win in home opener
Teheran (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
It wasn't his sharpest outing so far this season -- in fact, the two runs were the first he's given up through three starts -- but Teheran still threw 66 of 105 pitches for strikes and wound up as the pitcher of record in the Braves' first-ever game at SunTrust Park, their new home stadium. The righty will get a tougher test in his next start Wednesday at home against the Nationals.
