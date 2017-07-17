Adams is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.

Adams has settled in as the Braves' primary first baseman even with Freddie Freeman back in action, but the former St. Louis Cardinal will hit the bench with lefty Jon Lester hurling for Chicago. Freeman will move over to first base to fill his void while the recently activated utility man, Sean Rodriguez, will round out the lineup as the third baseman.

