Cabrera will head into spring training expected to be a key part of the Braves' bullpen in 2017.

Jim Johnson is still around and seems likely to begin the season as the closer, but Cabrera and his triple-digit fastball will be ready to step in if Johnson is unable to repeat his 2016 career revival. Despite his overpowering heat, Cabrera's lack of control or a dependable off-speed pitch have kept him from posting big strikeout numbers, but the 23-year-old still has time to refine his arsenal. Fantasy players who don't like to spend big on saves may want to make Cabrera a priority target in the endgame of their auction or late rounds of their draft.

