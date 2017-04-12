Markakis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The homer was only his first of the season, but Markakis has been one of the few consistent offensive threats in the Braves' lineup to begin the season, slashing .296/.406/.556 through seven games.

