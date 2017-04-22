Howard is expected to make his season debut for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Howard, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves earlier this month, has been prepping for the season in extended spring training. The 37-year-old certainly isn't the dynamic slugger he once was, but has shown he still has pop against right-handers, mashing 24 home runs against them last season. Howard likely serves as organizational depth, but could serve as an interesting call-up for interleague games or as a heavy hitter off the bench.