Braves' Ryan Howard: Set for 2017 debut Saturday
Howard is expected to make his season debut for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Howard, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves earlier this month, has been prepping for the season in extended spring training. The 37-year-old certainly isn't the dynamic slugger he once was, but has shown he still has pop against right-handers, mashing 24 home runs against them last season. Howard likely serves as organizational depth, but could serve as an interesting call-up for interleague games or as a heavy hitter off the bench.
More News
-
Braves' Ryan Howard: Joins Braves on minors pact•
-
Ryan Howard: Option declined, becomes free agent•
-
Phillies' Ryan Howard: Blasts two-run homer in loss to Mets•
-
Phillies' Ryan Howard: Will not start Thursday•
-
Phillies' Ryan Howard: Smacks 24th homer in Tuesday's loss•
-
Phillies' Ryan Howard: Homers Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...