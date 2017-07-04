Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start
Rodriguez (shoulder) started at shortstop for the Gulf Coast League Braves on Monday, Grant McAuley of CBS Atlanta reports.
It was the veteran utility-man's second rehab start with the GCL Braves, and he looks to be well ahead of schedule in his recovery. Rodriguez was initially expected to miss the entire 2017 season after undergoing surgery on his left rotator cuff in mid-February, so playing live games is a great sign at this point. The 32-year-old still has a long way to go in his recovery, but a return to the majors in early August isn't out of the question.
