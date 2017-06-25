Sogard (elbow) is playing second base and batting leadoff during Sunday's game against the Braves.

Sogard was held out of the lineup Saturday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow during Friday's contest, but he's feeling better and is ready to bring his .471 OBP back atop the Brewers' lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories