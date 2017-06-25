Brewers' Eric Sogard: Back in action Sunday
Sogard (elbow) is playing second base and batting leadoff during Sunday's game against the Braves.
Sogard was held out of the lineup Saturday after being hit by a pitch on the elbow during Friday's contest, but he's feeling better and is ready to bring his .471 OBP back atop the Brewers' lineup.
