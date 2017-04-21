Bandy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

This marks the third start in a row in which the 27-year-old backstop has homered. Bandy is certainly making his case for more playing time with his stellar 1.082 OPS in 11 games played, but with Manny Pina also sporting a 1.085 OPS in his nine games played, the Brewers likely won't be inclined to move away from their current timeshare behind the plate.