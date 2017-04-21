Brewers' Jett Bandy: Homers in third straight start
Bandy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.
This marks the third start in a row in which the 27-year-old backstop has homered. Bandy is certainly making his case for more playing time with his stellar 1.082 OPS in 11 games played, but with Manny Pina also sporting a 1.085 OPS in his nine games played, the Brewers likely won't be inclined to move away from their current timeshare behind the plate.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...