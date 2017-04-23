Bandy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With both catchers swinging a hot bat, the Brewers will continue to utilize a catching timeshare between Bandy and Manny Pina. Pina will draw the start Sunday, but Bandy should be back in action within the next couple of days.

