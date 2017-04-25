Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to start Tuesday

Braun (foot) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, batting third and playing left field.

The veteran outfielder left Monday's contest prematurely due to foot soreness, but it seems like the ailment healed enough overnight to allow him to play Tuesday. He'll resume his normal role in the Brewers' lineup sandwiched between Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.

