Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to start Tuesday
Braun (foot) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, batting third and playing left field.
The veteran outfielder left Monday's contest prematurely due to foot soreness, but it seems like the ailment healed enough overnight to allow him to play Tuesday. He'll resume his normal role in the Brewers' lineup sandwiched between Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.
More News
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...