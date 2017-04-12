Cardinals' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup Wednesday
Diaz is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Washington, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Greg Garcia takes over at shortstop as Diaz gets his first off day of the season. The 26-year-old is slashing .278/.278/.583 through eight games thus far, progressing effortlessly into his second full major league season. Look for Diaz to continue building off his All-Star-worthy 2016 season upon his return to the lineup.
