Cardinals' Eric Fryer: Struggling at plate in 2017
Fryer is slashing .154/.276/.200 in 76 plate appearances this season.
The veteran backstop has also roped three doubles and driven in three runs while drawing 10 walks. Fryer has never hit below .213 in any major-league stop, and he managed a .368/.415/.421 line in 41 plate appearances for the Cardinals last season. However, his current offensive struggles aren't of particular concern, as the majority of his value is derived from his ability to provide solid defense behind the dish while giving Yadier Molina the occasional day off.
