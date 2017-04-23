Garcia went 2-for-5 with two doubles in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Brewers.

Garcia got the starting nod at shortstop and parlayed the opportunity into his second two-hit game of the season. The 27-year-old only saw action as a pinch-hitter over the first week-plus of the season after a hot spring, but has collected seven hits, including three doubles, over six subsequent starts. He projects to continue seeing action at both second base and shortstop on a fairly regular basis.