Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Starts at first
Martinez will start at first base Saturday and hit sixth against the Yankees, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Primarily an outfielder, Ramirez will see action at first base for the second time this season. Matt Carpenter will DH for St. Louis. The Cardinals also want as many righties hitting against left-hander CC Sabathia as possible.
